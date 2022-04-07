Keith Pollard: Killer of Big Brother star's mother denied parole
The killer of a woman whose daughter became a reality TV star is to remain in jail after he was denied parole.
Keith Pollard, 68, was jailed for life in 1998 over the murder of Andrea Sinclair, who was strangled and mutilated in his Manchester flat.
Former Big Brother contestant Chanelle Hayes has previously told of her fears that Pollard, who was convicted of another murder in 1972, could be freed.
The Parole Board also rejected his request to be moved to an open prison.
The review was Pollard's seventh after he first became eligible for parole in 2008.
Pollard told the Parole Board he was not yet ready to be released but that he would like to be moved to a lower category prison.
'Violent behaviour'
Ms Hayes, who was born in Wythenshawe, Manchester, was a baby when her mother was murdered.
At the time of killing Ms Sinclair, Pollard had problems in relationships, low self-esteem and a "limited level of sexual experience", a document detailing the decision said.
But since being in prison he has taken part in rehabilitation programmes to address his violent and sexual behaviour.
The parole papers said: "Concerns had been raised about the effectiveness of this work and it was recommended to the panel that Mr Pollard complete further work to address his level of risk.
"Witnesses did not support Mr Pollard's release or his progression to an open prison and believed that it would be necessary for him to first complete more work in a closed prison."
A Parole Board spokesman said: "We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board has refused the release of Keith Pollard following an oral hearing in March. The panel has also refused to make a recommendation for a move to open conditions."
Pollard will be given another another parole review in 2024.