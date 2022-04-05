Manchester Airport security queues: Managing director to stand down
Manchester Airport's managing director is to stand down amid criticism of its management over long security queues which led to people missing flights.
Manchester Airports Group (MAG) said Karen Smart had decided to leave the business after eight years.
Earlier, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said police and fire and rescue service staff could be drafted in to help tackle the chaos.
Ian Costigan will take on the role of interim managing director.
Travellers at the airport, which is owned by Greater Manchester's ten councils and an investment firm, have faced long queues for check-in and security over the past month, with some missing flights at the start of the Easter school holidays.
MAG previously apologised and said the industry was "facing staff shortages and recruitment challenges at present, after the most damaging two years in its history".
Charlie Cornish, the group's chief executive officer, said Ms Smart had guided the airport "through the most challenging period of its 84-year history".
He added that while there would be further challenges ahead, he was "confident we will soon start to see the benefits of the recovery plans Ms Smart has helped put in place".
Airport management are due to meet political leaders and unions to discuss the ongoing situation.
Mr Burnham said he would be seeking reassurances about what was being done to bring the situation under control.
He said it was "a difficult moment for airports around the world", which had been "laid low for the pandemic" and were having to "scale up very quickly".
However, he added that passengers "don't want to see the scenes that we saw at the weekend", when hundreds had to join long queues to pass through check-in and security.