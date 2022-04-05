Stockport bypass rejected as 'old world solution' to traffic issues
Plans for a £500m bypass linking two major roads have been rejected over concerns about its impact on wildlife.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the link between the A6 and the M60 was rejected at a meeting of Stockport Council on Thursday.
Labour leader Elise Wilson said the road was an "old world solution".
Conservative Oliver Johnstone said the decision was "very frustrating", while Liberal Democrat Mark Hunter said it was a "major surprise".
The proposed bypass would have created a ring road around Stockport was aimed at alleviating congestion problems in the area, after residents in Bredbury, Romiley and Hazel Grove reported pollution, noise and inconvenience.
'Dead in the water'
In 2017, more than 5,400 people petitioned against the road, stating it would "destroy" the Goyt valley.
The scheme missed out on government funding in 2019, but at a council meeting on Thursday, Conservative councillors urged the authority to include it in the final version of the Stockport Economic Strategy, given its "strategic significance".
However, the town's Labour councillors voted unanimously against the plan and the Liberal Democrats were split on the issue, though most voted for the motion.
Speaking after the meeting, Ms Wilson said a new road that would "destroy wildlife and natural habitats" was an "old world solution".
"Labour's plans for greener transport will get Stockport moving and get cars off the roads and ensure better air quality," she said.
"Work has started on a new transport interchange in the town centre [and] this is the future of transport."
Mr Johnstone said the decision to reject the bypass was "very frustrating" as the council "cannot regenerate our district centre until we relieve the congestion that currently gridlocks it".
Mr Hunter said the rejection came as a "major surprise", given there had previously been cross-party support for developing a business case.
"The scheme is now dead in the water to all intents and purposes," he added.