Manchester Airport: Travellers miss flights amid chaos
Travellers have criticised the ongoing "chaos" at Manchester Airport after several missed their flights following staff shortages.
One woman missed a flight to see her mother for the first time since the pandemic despite queuing for three hours.
Donna Mayfield said the situation was "horrendous", while another traveller saw "customers and staff in tears".
The BBC has asked the airport for a response.
Travellers at the airport have faced long queues for check-in and security over the past month, with some missing flights at the start of the Easter school holidays.
Ms Mayfield was due to fly out to see her 83-year-old mother in Spain on Saturday, after they could not meet in the past two years due to coronavirus restrictions.
"She's very, very upset, which is the only reason why I have booked on another flight today because I was just going to get refund on my flights.
"To be in a queue is bad enough anyway [but] you can see that people are getting more and more frustrated.
"I do sympathise with the staff, it's not like the staff weren't trying to do their best."
Reputational damage
Other travellers told the BBC that the situation at the airport was "shambolic" and "shameful".
One man said he spent three hours in the security fast track lane without moving and missed his flight.
"It's not good for the travel industry or for the local Manchester economy… If I treated my customers like they did, I'd be out of business."
Another man, who spent seven hours at the airport before missing his flight, said he saw "sick on the floor with no one clearing it up" as people queued in a "boiling hot confined area".
Councillor Pat Karney recently blamed a "failure of management", saying the airport should have prepared for a "very quick" rise in travel demand after the easing of coronavirus restrictions.
Manchester Airport, which is part-owned by the region's councils, has previously apologised for delays, saying that staff shortages and sickness had put operations "under extreme pressure".
Its managing director Karen Smart said that passenger numbers had "more than doubled in the last two months" and that they were recruiting more workers.
"The extensive security checks and training for new security officers mean we've not been able to keep pace with the rapid growth in demand."
She said it would "take time" for staffing levels to improve and that it may take "longer than it should" to get through the airport in the coming weeks.