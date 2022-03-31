Covid: MP almost collapsed in Commons chambers
An MP has revealed he almost collapsed in the House of Commons chamber due to suffering with symptoms of long Covid.
Denton and Reddish MP Andrew Gwynne said he was "perpetually exhausted" when he returned to work after first catching Covid in 2020.
The shadow health minister's comments came as he urged for workplace protections for long Covid during a backbench debate earlier.
The MP added he was "still struggling" with symptoms, including fatigue.
Mr Gywnne said he was ill with coronavirus "107 weeks and four days ago".
He said that when his isolation period ended he was unable to return to work and "could not catch my breath".
Workplace talks
The Labour frontbencher admitted "almost collapsing during a ministerial statement on Afghanistan", where he had been bobbing up and down for almost an hour.
Mr Gywnne thanked Lindsay Hoyle and his staff for making "reasonable adjustments" for him when he returned to Parliament after the summer recess.
The Commons Speaker had advised Mr Gwynne to simply hold his order paper up instead of having to stand.
"But reasonable adjustments should not just be made for members of Parliament," the MP said.
He urged the government to do more to "empower employees to approach their bosses" to have conversations about workplace protections for long Covid.
What are long Covid symptoms?
Long Covid isn't fully understood, and there's no internationally-agreed definition - so estimates of how common it is, or what the main symptoms are, vary.
Guidance for UK health professionals refers to symptoms that continue for more than 12 weeks which cannot be explained by another cause.
According to the NHS, these can include:
- Extreme tiredness
- Shortness of breath, chest pain or tightness
- Problems with memory and concentration ("brain fog")
- Changes to taste and smell
- Joint pain
