Man dies in suspected house explosion in Wythenshawe
A man has reportedly died in a house explosion which destroyed part of the property.
A "massive bang" was reported in Brownley Road, Wythenshawe, Manchester, shortly after 18:30 BST.
Plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the property, and residents nearby were warned to close all doors and windows.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said it was "saddened that someone has lost their life".
It is understood that the victim was an elderly man who lived at the property.
Matt Muncaster, who lives nearby, said he was getting off a Metrolink tram at Crossacres when he heard the blast.
The windows were blown out, he said, followed by a "huge amount of smoke" billowing out of the house.
The 27-year-old said he "instinctively" ran over to the property alongside another man, and both attempted to kick down the front in case anyone was inside.
When they were unable to access the address they ran to the nearby Wythenshawe fire station to raise the alarm, he said.
As they approached an engine was commencing its journey to the scene, he said.