Man charged over fatal Rochdale crash after police pursuit
- Published
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a car crashed into a building in Greater Manchester.
Two men were badly injured when the BMW crashed on Rochdale Road East in Heywood following a police pursuit on 20 March.
Two days later 27-year-old Simbarashe Mhepo died, police said.
Alan Michael McDonagh, 18, of no fixed address, was due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court earlier.
He is also charged with causing death by disqualified driving, causing death by uninsured driving and causing death by unlicensed driving.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
