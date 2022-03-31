Town appoints ale taster as part of 750th celebrations
By Kaleigh Watterson
Cheshire political reporter
- Published
A town has appointed its first ale taster in hundreds of years in a bid to boost its boozers.
Benedict Goodale - real name Paul Boswell - brewed up an impressive application for the ceremonial role in Congleton, Cheshire.
He was sworn in before the town's mayor, reading an historic 1272 oath to secure his 12-month position as its resident beverage sampler.
Mr Goodale said he hoped to "galvanise" the town's pub sector.
Councillors decided to revive the ale taster role to mark Congleton's 750th anniversary.
As part of the job, Mr Goodale will be required to wear a ceremonial costume made by a local historian.
He will also take part in events including a Medieval banquet and fayre and the town's annual food and drink festival.
Congleton's first charter, granted by Constable of Cheshire and Baron of Halton Henry De Lacey, allowed it to appoint an ale taster.
Their oath includes a pledge to visit all the town's bakers and breweries to ensure they "make good and wholesome bread, ale and beer for man's body".
A retired brewing industry veteran with 35 years' experience, Mr Goodale is also a history buff with a degree in the subject.
Councillor Suzy Firkin, who was part of the team that appointed Mr Goodale, said his "passion for history, his lifetime of knowledge and experience from working in the brewing industry and, obviously, his ability to carry off the fantastic costume," won him the role.
Mr Goodale said: "Like most towns across the country, Congleton's alehouses and pubs have suffered with Covid and the lockdown, so I see the role of the ale taster to help promote a summer of activity along with Congleton's 750 year anniversary celebrations to galvanise the pub industry."
And how does he avoid getting too drunk while tasting ales?
"It's a matter of timing for me," he said. "Starting early, pacing oneself and finishing late."