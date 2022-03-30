Man who sent Marcus Rashford racist Euro 2020 final tweet jailed
- Published
A man who racially abused Marcus Rashford on Twitter after the striker missed a penalty in England's Euro 2020 final shoot-out defeat has been jailed.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Justin Lee Price sent a "clearly racist" tweet to the Manchester United player after the loss in July 2021.
The 19-year-old's actions constituted a "hate crime", a CPS spokesman said.
Price, of Grandison Gardens, Worcester, was jailed for six weeks at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court.
He previously admitted one count of sending a grossly offensive message by a public communication network at a hearing on 17 March.
'Ruin the game'
The CPS said Price initially tried to avoid detection by changing his Twitter username after the post was reported.
He then denied the offence in his first police interview following his arrest, but later admitted posting the tweet when he was questioned by officers a second time.
The spokesman said the tweet, which included Rashford's username, saw Price swear, use a racist slur and claim that his "dead nan could have scored that".
Rashford and fellow players Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were targeted with abuse online in the aftermath of the final.
A mural honouring Rashford was also defaced in Manchester, before being repainted and covered with messages of hope and support.
Speaking after sentencing, senior crown prosecutor Mark Johnson said Price had targeted Rashford "based on the colour of his skin and his action was clearly racist and a hate crime".
"Those who racially abuse footballers ruin the game for all," he said.
"I hope this case sends out the message that we will not tolerate racism and offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."