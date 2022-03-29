Barry Bennell: Footballer's abuse ordeal to feature in TV drama
- Published
The story of a footballer who was abused by paedophile youth coach Barry Bennell is to be told in a TV drama.
Floodlights will reveal the ordeal suffered by Andy Woodward, who was raped by Bennell as a junior player at Crewe Alexandra.
Mr Woodward, 48, spoke out in 2016, prompting a string of other ex-players to come forward.
Bennell, 68, was jailed for 31 years for abusing 12 boys aged between eight and 15.
At times he posed as having connections to Manchester City while committing the abuse, between 1979 and 1991.
A judge at Liverpool Crown Court described him as "the devil incarnate" and he was sentenced to a further four years in 2020.
The BBC Two show will follow Woodward, played by Shameless star Gerard Kearns, from his time as a boy with a passion for the game to his successful professional career.
He played for various clubs including Crewe, Bury and Sheffield United.
Mr Woodward said: "Since speaking out in 2016, I wanted to continue to encourage people to talk without fear to make a change.
"Floodlights tells my story, which no child should ever have to go through.
"I hope this film helps to stop abuse in football and in all areas of life."
Matt Greenhalgh wrote the drama. His previous credits include films Control and Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool.
He said: "I was in the crowd at Maine Road when Bury FC beat my team, Manchester City, 0-1 in 1998.
"Andy Woodward was playing for Bury, and was outstanding.
"When his brutal story broke, I remember being stunned not only by the magnanimity of his courage but by how this could happen in our national sport."
Floodlights will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the spring.