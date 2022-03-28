Blackley stabbing: Girl, 11, injured before school
Published
A 12-year-old girl has been arrested after a girl was stabbed near a school in Manchester.
Greater Manchester Police said an 11-year-old girl was wounded in her shoulder just before school started at 08:30 BST on Chapel Lane, Blackley near the Co-op Academy Manchester.
The injured girl was taken to hospital "as a precaution" but later discharged.
A girl, 12, has been arrested on suspicion of assault and inquiries are ongoing, the force added.
A spokesman for the Co-op Academy said: "We can confirm an incident occurred off-site today before school this morning. All involved are being looked after and supported.
"As this is the subject of an ongoing police investigation it would be inappropriate to comment further."
