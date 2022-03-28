Tatton Services: Plans in for new development from Tebay owner
By Kaleigh Watterson
Cheshire political reporter
- Published
Plans have been submitted for a new motorway service station in Cheshire from the company behind Cumbria's Tebay Services.
The scheme, which would be known as Tatton Services, is proposed for green belt land between junctions 7 and 8 of the M56.
It would include a hotel, a petrol station and a shop and kitchen.
The area is currently agricultural land and the applicant said the scheme would create 325 jobs.
The project is a partnership between the Westmorland Family, who run Tebay, Gloucester and Cairn Lodge Services, and landowner the Tatton Estate.
The 15.8 hectare site is located next to the M56 on land surrounded by the A556 and the slip roads connecting the M56, A56 and A556.
The area to the south of the application site is earmarked for HS2.
Developers said the scheme would be focused on sustainability and create 154 full-time jobs, as well as 171 part-time roles.
The Westmorland family said the site would be based around the same farm shop and kitchen concept of its other sites.
They said the project had been "conceived with sustainability at its heart".
"A beacon of quality embracing the positive changes taking place in the building and transport industries, Tatton Services will champion its locality and bring social and economic benefits to East Cheshire by sourcing local produce and creating 325 jobs," they added.
A planning application has been submitted to Cheshire East Council, which is expected to make a decision in the summer.