Manchester crash: Woman, 90, dies after being hit by truck
A 90-year-old woman has died after being hit by a truck.
The pedestrian was crossing Kingsley Road in Wythenshawe, Manchester, when she was struck by a Mercedes truck at about 15:20 GMT on Thursday.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity has not yet been released by Greater Manchester Police.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention and has been released under investigation.
Police have asked anyone with information or dashcam footage of the crash to contact the force.
PC Karl Horner said: "This was a tragic incident that has resulted in an elderly woman losing her life and our thoughts remain with her family are this difficult time."
