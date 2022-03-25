Manchester facing bin collection strikes in row over pay
Manchester could face bin collection strikes in a dispute over an "insulting" 1.75% pay rise offer.
More than 200 workers are employed by waste company Biffa, outsourced by Manchester City Council.
The Unite union said the firm needed to "think again" after proposing to pay loaders and operators £10.14 per hour and £13.00 per hour for bin drivers, only marginally above the minimum wage.
Biffa said it wanted to "reach a solution as quickly as possible".
A spokesman for the waste company said it would continue discussions with trade unions, as members prepared to vote on whether to take industrial action over the coming weeks.
Biffa took over waste and recycling collections for the city under an eight-year contract in 2015.
Unite said it would press for a proportionate rise in wages to help workers cope as the UK cost of living soars.
The union added it had tried to resolve the dispute through negotiations but said employees "were left with no option" but to ballot for strike action.
Its general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Biffa can easily afford to offer our members a decent pay rise but instead is proposing an insulting pay cut."
Unite said the ballot would open on Tuesday and close on 12 April.