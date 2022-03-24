Alisha Apostoloff-Boyarin: Second arrest over missing woman
A second man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a woman who police believe was murdered.
Alisha Apostoloff-Boyarin, 24, from Ashton-under-Lyne, was last seen in Durham in January after travelling there from Manchester, police said.
A man, 59, from Willington, County Durham, was arrested on suspicion of her murder last week and later bailed.
A 50-year-old man, from Ashton-under-Lyne, has since been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
He has been released pending further inquiries.
Greater Manchester Police said officers had found evidence suggesting that Ms Apostoloff-Boyarin had "come to serious harm".
Senior Investigating Officer Andrew Naismith appealed for anyone who may have seen her since January, or had information about her disappearance, to come forward.
"Please get in touch with police as soon as possible, as you may be able to help us find Alisha and bring some closure for her family," he said.