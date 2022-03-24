Ukraine war: Manchester fund launched for local refugees
- Published
Manchester City Council has contributed £50,000 to a new fund to support Ukrainian refugees arriving in the city following the Russian invasion.
The MCR Ukraine Welcome Fund - run by the We Love Manchester charity - will support charities and voluntary groups providing local assistance.
A spokesman said "every penny raised will go towards supporting Ukrainian evacuees in the city".
Manchester City FC will also promote the appeal on matchdays.
The club's Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has been raising awareness of the conflict since attending a rally outside Manchester Central Library a month ago.
More than 3.5 million people have left Ukraine, with the majority going to neighbouring countries to the west.
The UK has so far issued about 12,400 visas to people fleeing the war-torn country.
Manchester City Council said it was working with other services and charities - including Caritas and Europia - to co-ordinate refugees' arrivals under government schemes, such as Homes for Ukraine where Ukrainians can stay with British residents.
Councillor Bev Craig, leader of the council, said: "While some people will even be opening their homes to arriving Ukrainians, we know not everyone is in a position to do that.
"But by donating to this fund you can show you care by helping to provide practical help and support right here in Manchester to those escaping danger and starting to rebuild their lives."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk