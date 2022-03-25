HMP Thorn Cross: Killer is second inmate to abscond in two days
A second inmate has absconded from a prison within two days.
Shane Farrington, who was convicted of manslaughter, was last seen at HMP Thorn Cross in Warrington at about 18:45 GMT on Thursday, police said.
Another inmate, Jonathan Simpson, was later arrested after he absconded from the Category D prison on Wednesday.
Officers have warned the public not to approach Farrington, last seen wearing a dark-coloured top, blue jeans, black shoes, a dark-coloured coat.
The 39-year-old is known to have links within the Peterborough area.
A Cheshire Police spokesman said multiple searches are being carried out to locate him.
