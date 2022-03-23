Irish World Heritage Centre's licence suspended after fight
An Irish centre has had its alcohol licence suspended after a woman's teeth were "knocked out" during a fight.
The woman was punched in the face at Irish World Heritage Centre following Manchester's St Patrick's Day parade.
A police officer told the licensing committee the elderly woman had approached one of the men who was fighting when she was struck.
The panel ruled to suspend the venue's licence pending a full review on 12 April.
It added that it accepted the evidence from Greater Manchester Police about "concerns" there was a "real risk of reprisal" if the bar remained open.
The hearing heard how CCTV footage captured a man at the venue in Cheetham Hill with blood running down his face, some people throwing chairs and an elderly woman being punched in the face.
PC Stuart Hammersley said police were alerted at about 23:00 GMT on 13 March to a fight involving more than 40 travellers and reports of vehicles crashing into each other in the car park.
He said the incident had been brought under control just after 23:20 GMT but police were called to the venue again on the evening of St Patrick's Day.
The fact that police had to return to the venue following the first incident suggests that the premises was "struggling to manage having large groups", he added.
Call for assistance
Martin Connolly, one of the venue's trustees, said the centre had hosted a St Patrick's Day parade on the day of the incident.
"It was a peaceful event, as it's always been for the last 25 years we've been running the parade," he said.
"We've never, ever, ever had incidents on parade day."
He said the centre, which closed last weekend to avoid further trouble, had been struggling to remove members of the traveller community and needed assistance from the police.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reports that activities at the venue would continue for the time being but the bar would be closed.