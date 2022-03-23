Sale Water Park jogger held at knifepoint for Rolex watch
A jogger was held at knifepoint for his Rolex watch at a popular Greater Manchester beauty spot.
The runner was targeted by two robbers at Sale Water Park in Trafford on Wednesday evening.
The men demanded the watch and then fled on mountain bikes towards Stretford Cemetery, Greater Manchester Police said.
The valuable stainless steel Rolex Submariner can sell for more than £10,000.
One of the robbers was tall and wearing a black puffer jacket and tracksuit bottoms while the other was of "slight build" and wearing a dark grey tracksuit zip-up top with a hood, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
