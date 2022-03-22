Man Utd pays tribute to Ukrainian fan killed in war
Manchester United has paid tribute to a leading member of its Kyiv fan club who has been killed in the Ukraine war.
Aleksander Kukin was one of the founders of the Kyiv Reds supporters' club 20 years ago.
The Kyiv Reds said Mr Kukin died after his car was shot at by Russian forces. His wife and daughter have had surgery and are in hospital.
Manchester United said it was "deeply saddened" to learn of the news and would seek to support the family.
"We send our heartfelt condolences for their loss and best wishes for their recovery, as they attempt to deal with these awful events," United posted on its club website.
A fellow Ukrainian supporter of the Red Devils described Mr Kukin on Twitter as a "great man".
"He used to take me to games in the local pub in Kyiv and drive me home after the midweek games when I was a kid," said Ivan.
"Posted my United articles on Ukrainian Reds website and helped the growth of that movement nearly single-handedly paying from his own pocket. Great great man."
