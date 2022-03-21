Liverpool student rapist jailed for repeated attacks on women
A "manipulative" rapist who attacked women in student accommodation after getting them drunk has been jailed.
Charles Goodwin was arrested for the rape of a woman in January 2020 but went on to attack two others after being freed while police investigated.
The student raped his first victim in Manchester repeatedly in a "sustained attack" and tried to choke her, Liverpool Crown Court heard.
Goodwin, 21, of Hilbre Street, Liverpool, was jailed for 17 years.
The court was told Goodwin raped his first victim three times and grabbed her throat during the attack in student accommodation in Manchester.
Judge Garrett Byrne said: "A shocking aspect of this case is that after you were arrested for those matters you were released, initially on bail, then released under investigation and you went on to rape [the second victim] and sexually assault [the third victim] twice.
"The fact you were under investigation for the first set of offences did nothing to inhibit you or cause you to stop. In fact the reverse is true."
'No care whatsoever'
Goodwin's second and third victims were attacked in student accommodation in Liverpool, the court heard.
Judge Byrne said part of Goodwin's "modus operandi" was to get his victims drunk.
He added: "You had no care whatsoever as to whether or not they were consenting.
"You treated each of them not as a human being, deserving respect, but as a plaything or toy.
"Once they were within your control you could do to them as you pleased."
He said he was satisfied Goodwin was dangerous and ordered an extended licence period of three years on top of the jail sentence.
The judge told Goodwin: "I saw you give evidence. You struck me as a highly intelligent, cold, unempathetic and manipulative person who knew perfectly well what you were doing was wrong."
Matthew Curtis, prosecuting, read statements from the two victims, one of whom said she had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.
She said: "I now feel any control I did have can be stripped away from me by the whim of a man who just wants to get what he wants."
Another victim said she had lost trust in people and avoided situations where she would be drinking with men, saying she was "scared of drunk boys".
Katy Appleton, defending, said Goodwin acknowledges some flaws "namely his arrogance and his attitude towards women" adding he had a difficult relationship with his mother which had shaped his negative views towards women.
Goodwin was found guilty of four counts of rape, a serious sexual offence, one count of attempting to choke, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of sexual assault.