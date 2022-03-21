Clean Air Zone sign updates to cost £186k
Covering over 1,000 out-of-date Clean Air Zone signs in Greater Manchester with stickers will cost taxpayers £186,000, a council report revealed.
The project was due to start on 30 May but was paused to allow for further consultation and a review.
Stickers saying "under review" will be added to 1,194 signs installed across the region earlier this year.
The scheme was put on hold in February after opposition from businesses over the cost of making vehicles compliant.
The cost of the stickers, which is in addition to the original £3m signage contract, will be funded by the government, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Details were revealed in a report published ahead of a Greater Manchester Air Quality Administration Committee meeting next week.
The government agreed to delay the deadline to lower air pollution in the region by two years following a request by mayor Andy Burnham.
Local authority leaders have until July to come up with a new scheme that achieves air quality compliance by 2026.
