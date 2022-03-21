Urmston crash: Motorcyclist dies after falling from bike
- Published
A motorcyclist riding in tandem with two other riders has died in a crash, police have said.
The man was riding a Yahama MT-07 ABS when the collision happened shortly before 10:00 GMT, Urmston, on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The 33-year-old was travelling along Church Road and may have collided with another rider before he fell into the carriageway, the force added.
He died in hospital as a result of his injuries. No arrests have been made.
An investigation is underway to determine how he came to fall but police believe he may have been in collision with another rider in tandem.
"No arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation but we are currently appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or witnessed the three motorcycles or the collision, to come forward," Sgt Matt Waggett, of GMP, said.
"We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage so I would encourage anyone who was in the area to check their devices as they may have unknowingly captured vital evidence."