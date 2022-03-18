Alan Szelugowski: Teenager charged with murder after boy's stab death

Alan Szelugowski was pronounced dead at the scene in Clowes Park in Salford

A teenager has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in a park.

Alan Szelugowski was found dead in Clowes Park, Salford, by a dog walker at 07:30 GMT on 30 January, Greater Manchester Police said.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded in custody.

Police said the teenager was due to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics