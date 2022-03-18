Work begins on major Stockport town centre revamp
Work has begun on a major project to improve Stockport town centre, including priming the bus station to link to the Metrolink tram network.
The scheme, part of a £1bn investment, will transform the station into a "modern transport interchange", council bosses said.
There will also be a two-acre rooftop park, 200 new apartments and new cycling and walking routes.
Greater Manchester's mayor Andy Burnham praised the "vibrant" regeneration.
Plans for extending the city region's tram network featured in the mayor's autumn budget last year.
The new bus station will feature a fully accessible covered passenger concourse, cycle storage facilities and 18 bus stands with a larger capacity to accommodate 168 bus departures per hour.
There will also be new information screens and a travel shop, with the works expected to be finished by spring 2024.
Mr Burnham said: "Stockport is a great place, with a proud history and bright future.
"This is an exciting investment and the project will boost the growth of the town centre and create a vibrant, innovative space that celebrates the town's rich history and unique character."
The Greater Manchester Combined Authority is working with Transport for Greater Manchester and Stockport Council on the project.
Council leader Elise Wilson said: "I'm absolutely delighted that we're moving so fast with this significant development which will not only be a state-of-the-art transport hub but also ready for Metrolink in the future and will also provide much-needed quality new homes for our residents."