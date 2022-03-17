Alisha Apostoloff-Boyarin: Murder arrest over missing woman
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who has not been seen since January.
Alisha Apostoloff-Boyarin, 24, from Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside, was reported missing in early February.
A 59-year-old man was arrested and later bailed on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said.
Det Ch Insp Andrew Naismith said that following various inquiries detectives believed she had "come to serious harm".
He said: "The investigation is still ongoing and we are not in a position to confirm any further details at this stage.
"We believe Alisha travelled to Durham and we have officers in that area today conducting further enquiries.
"I would urge anyone with information, or anyone who may have seen Alisha or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to please contact police."