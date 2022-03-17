Manchester United: Man charged with Old Trafford racist abuse

Reuters
Officers arrested a man in the crowd on Tuesday night

A man has been charged with a racially-aggravated public order offence following an incident during Manchester United's defeat to Atletico Madrid.

The 31-year-old was arrested in the crowd at Old Trafford during Tuesday night's Champions League clash.

He is a Spanish resident, Greater Manchester Police said.

The man was remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.

