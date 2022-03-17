Manchester United: Man charged with Old Trafford racist abuse
- Published
A man has been charged with a racially-aggravated public order offence following an incident during Manchester United's defeat to Atletico Madrid.
The 31-year-old was arrested in the crowd at Old Trafford during Tuesday night's Champions League clash.
He is a Spanish resident, Greater Manchester Police said.
The man was remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.
