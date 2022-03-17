Angela Rayner: Men admit sending abusive messages to MP
- Published
Two men have pleaded guilty to sending abusive messages to Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner.
Stuart Kelly, 53, from Halifax, admitted leaving three voicemails for Ms Rayner, including one saying "I hope you get shot", on 15 October 2021.
At the same hearing Michael McGrath, 70, from Sheffield, admitted sending an offensive email to the Ashton-under-Lyne MP's office the following day.
Ms Rayner said the threats had left her "constantly watching my back".
Kelly has been released on bail and will be sentenced at a later date, while McGrath received a six-week jail sentence suspended for 18 months.
Appearing at Westminster Magistrates Court earlier, the men were both charged with sending an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message.
The court heard how Kelly left Ms Rayner messages calling her "scum" within a 30 minute period.
The abuse was sent in the immediate aftermath of the murder of MP Sir David Amess.
The Conservative politician had been stabbed as he met constituents at a regular surgery.
In a victim impact statement read to court, Ms Rayner described how the threats had left her frightened, not only for herself, but her family, children and staff.
She said the murders of MP Jo Cox and Sir David had made her worried the same thing could happen to her.
The MP added that the abuse had changed her as a person.