Man electrocuted by pylon in Manchester close to M60 motorway

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The road closure affected the Palatine Road/Princess Parkway junction in Wythenshawe

A man has been electrocuted by a pylon close to the M60 motorway in Greater Manchester, police said.

The incident happened at about 17:30 BST and the man's condition was not known.

Greater Manchester Police said there had been a "road closure southbound at the junction of Palatine Road, Princess Parkway" in Wythenshawe.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

