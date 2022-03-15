Whisteblower who exposed Rochdale sex abuse ring gets MBE
A former health worker who exposed a sex abuse ring has said becoming an MBE proves she "did the right thing".
Sara Rowbotham gathered evidence that helped lead to the imprisonment of nine men from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, in 2012.
Her work was depicted in the BBC drama Three Girls, in which Ms Rowbotham was played by Maxine Peake.
She was appointed MBE for services to young people by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle.
Ms Rowbotham made hundreds of referrals detailing the abuse and sexual grooming while working for the NHS in Rochdale between 2005 and 2011.
She reported that girls as young as 13 were plied with drink and drugs, before men "passed them around" for sex.
She later told the Home Affairs Select Committee that her bosses had ignored repeated warnings about the girls being groomed.
After being made redundant in 2014, she became a Labour councillor and has represented the North Middleton ward on Rochdale Council since 2015.
Her work was highlighted in the 2017 BBC drama and as a result, more than 310,000 people signed a petition for her to be recognised for her services.
After being made an MBE, Ms Rowbotham said it was "quite emotional to think things have come so far, and to receive this honour is really important".
"It really reminds me of those times and it's almost a bit of a trigger after coming to the end of such a horrible situation," she said.
"To be recognised for the hard work and energy and effort of not only myself, but the rest of my team is really important."
She said it was "really important that people understand the complexities of exploitation", adding: "It is a really difficult phenomena."
"I did feel as though I was kind of being pushed aside - for then everybody else to recognise that I did the right thing is validation really," she said.
"The energy and effort that was put in, the anger and the frustration that I felt is acknowledged."
She added that it had been "surreal" to watch Maxine Peake play her on screen.
