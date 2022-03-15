Salford City Council to create new Quays waterfront town centre
- Published
Plans to create a new "waterfront town centre" on Salford Quays have been revealed.
The city's mayor Paul Dennett said the development to be sited near the Lowry theatre, MediaCityUK and Cotton Quay would create a "landmark destination" for culture, entertainment and media.
It will feature an all-weather pavilion and new cafes and restaurants.
Mr Dennett said the plan, which is due to come to fruition by 2030, will also celebrate the area's "rich history".
Once home to the city's docks, the Quays area has been widely redeveloped in recent years and now houses departments of the BBC, ITV, Kellogg's, the University of Salford and many other companies.
He said the "historic regeneration" of Salford Quays had been "one of our city's greatest success stories".
"It has become a beacon of opportunity and inspiration for those working in our creative industries and for the vibrant and diverse communities who call it home," he said.
He said the "Quays of 2030 will not just be the landmark destination for culture, entertainment, media and skills in the North West, it will also be a neighbourhood that echoes the vibrancy of its communities".
He added that the site would be one that was "better connected to the waterfront, celebrates its rich history and makes space for everyone".
Salford City Council said the plans followed a consultation in 2021 which received submissions from more than 1,000 people and local businesses.
A spokesman said the number of people living and working in the Quays area was expected to double in size over the next decade.
He added that alongside the building developments, the site would also feature a walking trail that will tell the story of the Quays.
MediaCityUK managing director Stephen Wild said the plans put "people at the centre".
He said the area was "already a fantastic place" with many homes, employment and learning opportunities "and an unrivalled waterside leisure and cultural offering", but he was excited by the chance to "grow and develop the area".