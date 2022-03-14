Bury Market death: Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of murder
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death in a town centre.
Abdikarim Abdalla Ahmed, 18, known as Abdi, was attacked near Bury Market on Friday and died later in hospital, Greater Manchester Police said.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with his murder and appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court earlier.
Detectives said a boy, 17, is being questioned in police custody.
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, who were previously arrested have been released on bail.
Mr Ahmed was given first aid by workers at a nearby bar after appealing for help but later died in hospital as a result of his injuries.
His mother has urged parents to "know what's going on" in their children's lives after her son's death.
She described her son as a "beautiful boy" who "passed away far too young".
