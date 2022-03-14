Ukraine volunteer feared he could not leave warzone
- Published
A volunteer leaving Ukraine has told how he feared he would be thrown off a train to Poland as men are required to stay and fight in the war-torn country.
Jamie Whittaker, 41, travelled from Manchester to help refugees.
He told how as his train from the city of Lviv stopped near the Polish border "hostile" military guards removed other men and took his passport.
Much to his relief it was returned after half an hour. Now home, he said the trip was "traumatic but rewarding".
More than two million Ukrainians have fled the country following the Russian invasion.
Most men aged 18-60 are not allowed to leave Ukraine as they must stay and join the resistance.
Mr Whittaker, owner of the Gherkin restaurant in Levenshulme, went on the aid mission with his friend Jen Savaris, who runs a food bank in Manchester.
He travelled to a hospital in Lviv to help evacuate two ill girls and their families on Wednesday.
He then returned to the hospital the next day with medical supplies from a fundraiser Ms Savaris set up, which has now raised more than £20,000.
The following morning he took a mother and teenager who had fled the capital of Kyiv to the train station in Lviv so they could evacuate to Poland.
However, he said guards refused to let him board the train with them.
Mr Whittaker said he tried every carriage door until a guard at the last one, filled with mothers and children, let him on.
The former children's entertainer said there was a good atmosphere on the journey and he played games and handed out sweets.
But he said the mood changed as military guards boarded near the Polish border.
"It was very tense and scary. I understand the hostility from the guards. I'm a man and men here should stay and fight," Mr Whittaker said.
He said his "heart was in my mouth" when they seized his passport and removed people from the train, including a man and his baby.
"I'm not from Ukraine so I knew I wouldn't have to fight, but I was scared I would be thrown off the train as it was for women and children," he said.
Yet much to his relief his passport was soon returned and he was allowed to complete the journey.
He and Ms Savaris, from Burnage, then flew home to Manchester on Sunday and are planning to return to Poland on Friday.
Mr Whittaker wants to again cross the border and help entertain children in the long queues waiting to get into Poland.
"It has been traumatic seeing thousands of families being torn apart and it was heartbreaking Lviv was bombed on our last day," he said.
However, he said it had been "rewarding" to be able to bring smiles to people's faces through even just the simple act of handing out sweets.
Mr Whittaker added: "It has been an experience I will never forget.
"I pray people find somewhere to settle, be at peace and have some happiness and one day have a home to go back to."