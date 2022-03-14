Greater Manchester bus fares to be capped under franchise reforms
- Published
Bus fares across Greater Manchester will be capped at £2 for adults and £1 for children as the network comes back under public control.
The region will be the first area outside London to have a regulated bus system since the 1980s.
Mayor Andy Burnham tweeted: "The era of people paying £4 or more for a single journey is coming to an end."
Wigan, Bolton and parts of Salford will be the first areas to get regulated services from autumn next year.
Bury, Rochdale, Oldham and areas of north Manchester will follow in spring 2024, with Stockport, Trafford, Tameside, south Manchester and remaining parts of Salford following by the end of 2024.
The franchise model is estimated to cost around £135m and means fares, timetables and routes will be set by local authorities instead of private companies, but operators may continue running services under a franchise system.
Mr Burnham approved the plans in March 2021 and last week operators Stagecoach and Rotala lost a legal challenge against the decision.
The operators said they were "disappointed" but would work with the authority.
Mr Burnham said he wanted to "make travelling by public transport more appealing, easier and, significantly, put our people before profits".
"[The] government has signalled its intention to support our ambitions many times over and we now need them to work in partnership with us, to help us turn our shared vision into a reality," he said.
Further details on the bus franchise network will be revealed later this afternoon.