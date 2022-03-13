Bury Market stabbing victim's mum urges parents to talk to children
- Published
The mother of an 18-year-old man who was fatally stabbed has urged parents to "know what's going on" in their children's lives.
Abdikarim Abdalla Ahmed, known as Abdi, was attacked near Bury Market on Friday afternoon, Greater Manchester Police said.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with his murder.
He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Mr Ahmed was given first aid by workers at a nearby bar after appealing for help but later died in hospital as a result of his injuries.
In a statement, Mr Ahmed's mother said: "My beautiful boy Abdi passed away far too young and with his whole life ahead of him, he was taken from us too soon, and in the worst possible way.
"My boy was a victim of knife crime, I beg all parents to speak to their children and know what's going on in their lives, before their child is taken away."
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, who were also arrested have since been released on bail.
