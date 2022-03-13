Stretford Mall: Plan to revamp shopping centre approved
Plans to demolish parts of a shopping centre near Manchester and create space for waterfront restaurants and bars have been approved.
Stretford Mall and the town centre will be transformed in a "long overdue" multi-million pound scheme, Councillor Aidan Williams said.
About 800 homes, including some affordable housing, will also be built.
However, some residents expressed concerns about a possible increase in pressures on local schools and doctors.
They also voiced fears over more congestion in the area, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Shops on King Street are expected to remain along with the Aldi store and the multi-storey car park.
According to the plan - known as the Stretford Masterplan - Arndale House will be renovated to provide offices and more space for shops.
Developers Bruntwood say they will also restore King Street and open up access to the Bridgewater Canal for new waterfront bars and restaurants.
They also want a 'Makers Yard' area for small independent businesses, with outdoor seating.
Councillor Andrew Western, leader of Trafford Council, said: "The planning approval is a huge milestone. We can now start work to redevelop the town centre for the whole community to enjoy."
