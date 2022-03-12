Bury murder inquiry: Three teenagers arrested after fatal stabbing
Three 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in what police say was a "shocking incident of violence".
The victim, aged 19, was attacked in Market Street, near Bury Market, at about 15:50 GMT on Friday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
He was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.
A force spokesperson said all three teenagers remain in police custody.
Det Supt Lewis Hughes, from GMP, said: "This has been a fast-paced investigation and I am pleased to say detectives have made three arrests overnight in connection with the death.
"This incident occurred in broad daylight so it is highly likely there are members of the public who witnessed the assault or may have mobile phone footage from around the town.
"If you were in Bury town centre at this time and saw any disturbance in or around the Millgate Shopping Centre then we ask that you contact Greater Manchester Police."
