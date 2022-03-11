Altrincham 'manipulative' domestic abuser jailed for 18 years
A "dangerous and manipulative" man who subjected his partner to three years of physical, sexual, mental and financial abuse has been jailed for 18 years.
Philip Daly, 42, was found guilty at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court of two counts of rape, five sexual offences, eight counts of assault, and controlling and coercive behaviour.
Police praised his victim's bravery and urged others to come forward.
Daly, of Altrincham, will be on licence for five years after leaving prison.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Daly's abuse worsened over the course of the relationship.
It started with him banning her from seeing her family and friends, and also saw him tearing up her passport and leaving her with no money after taking her wages.
Daly, of Beechlands Avenue, also threatened to hurt her if she left the house.
'Nightmares'
Following bouts of rage, he also regularly attacked her, causing severe cuts and bruising and leaving her fearing for her life.
Police said his "controlling behaviour" resulted in her "complying with taking part in numerous sexual acts that she was uncomfortable with, but felt like she had no choice due to Daly's temper".
In her impact statement she said she still regularly "has nightmares about the traumatic events that he put me through".
She explained: "Upon waking up from these nightmares I'm in a state of panic and have a sense of having to be on high alert in case he's there.
"I still continue to live in fear that I will always have to look over my shoulder, and feel I don't deserve that after Philip has already destroyed a big part of my life.
"As well as destroying the early years of my adulthood, Philip also affected the lives of my family and friends."
'Manipulative'
GMP domestic violence specialist Det Con Charlotte Morgan said: "Daly's sustained and deplorable campaign of domestic abuse left the victim feeling like her life would never be the same again, with nowhere to turn to.
"Daly is clearly a dangerous and very manipulative man and I am pleased that he is facing justice for what he has done.
"I would very much like to thank the victim for her bravery and co-operation throughout this investigation."
She also urged other domestic abuse victims: "You may feel like you can't escape but we can help you to make a fresh start.
"There are lots of wonderful local services who can help with living arrangements, finances and counselling so please don't suffer any longer."