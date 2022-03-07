Didsbury crash: Watchdog investigating fatal police pursuit collision
- Published
A fatal crash that happened when two pedestrians were hit by a speeding driver during a police pursuit is being investigated by the watchdog.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers attempted to halt the BMW using emergency equipment on 20 February in Stockport Road, Didsbury.
Shortly afterwards the vehicle struck two pedestrians, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
A woman, 71, died at the scene and a man, 64, died in hospital on Friday.
The BMW continued down the road towards the junction of Kingsway and Wilmslow Road after officers used emergency equipment in a bid to stop it before colliding with two pedestrians on the pavement, GMP said.
The IOPC launched an investigation into the circumstances after a referral from the force.
"This is a tragic incident where a man and woman lost their lives," Amanda Rowe, from the IOPC, said.
"Our thoughts are with all those affected.
"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and may have witnessed the police pursuit of the BMW vehicle prior to the collision.
"We have been assessing CCTV footage but anyone who saw anything or who has dashcam or further footage is encouraged to get in touch with our investigators."
GMP previously said a 35-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.