Chadderton crash: Two seriously hurt in hit-and-run
Two women have been seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash.
The women, aged in their 60s and 70s, were travelling in a Suzuki car which was in a collision with an Audi A4 on Broadway, Chadderton at about 18:20 GMT on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
One of the women remains in a critical condition in hospital and the other is being treated for serious injuries.
GMP said the Audi driver failed to remain at the scene.
Sgt Andrew Page said: "A full investigation is currently underway to establish the full circumstances of this collision and locate the driver of the Audi.
"I would urge anyone in the area at the time to check their dashcam or CCTV footage as you may be holding footage that could greatly assist our enquiries."
