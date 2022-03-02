Cheadle fire: Theatre costumes and props destroyed in self-storage unit
- Published
A theatre company has had its entire handmade wardrobe and props destroyed in a fire at a self-storage unit which police believe was started deliberately.
About 100 firefighters tackled the fire at Armadillo Storage in Earl Road, Cheadle in Stockport, on Saturday.
Manchester-based theatre group Time and Again said it was "galling and devastating" to have "lost everything".
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was investigating the blaze.
Emergency crews were called at about 01:40 GMT.
Time and Again founder Laura Crow said she had dropped all the costumes and props for their newest show off at the self-storage warehouse on Friday.
When she arrived at the scene after the fire it was "literally just ash and twisted metal left", she said.
"We had only used the space for eight months.
"The costumes were all either hand-sewn or irreplaceable vintage pieces," the 28-year-old said.
Ms Crow, from Wilmslow, Cheshire, said one of her most prized items which was lost was a replica of an Edwardian monoplane.
"It was made from scratch in my living room and it had toured the country with us."
She said the company's new equipment, costumes and sets had also been lost in the blaze.
"We are devastated. They had never even made it onto stage."
Actor Fiona Primrose said the loss was "really heartbreaking".
She added: "Over five years, the pieces have been carefully curated from vintage shops, markets, and painstakingly made by hand by the company alongside busy rehearsal schedules and around some of us having nine-to-five jobs."
A fundraiser has been set up to help the theatre company and has raised more than £2,700.
"We have been blown away by people's generosity and it is really heartening to see," Ms Crow said.
"This fire will not dictate what we cannot do... we will get back on the road."