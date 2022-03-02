Yousef Makki's family launch foundation three years after his death
- Published
The family of a teenage boy who was stabbed in the heart have launched a foundation in his name on the third anniversary of his death.
Yousef Makki, 17, was stabbed by Joshua Molnar during a row in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester, in March 2019.
Molnar was cleared of manslaughter and murder and an inquest later recorded a narrative conclusion.
The Yousef Makki Foundation will help underprivileged young people in education, his family said.
Molnar stabbed Yousef with a flick knife after the two pair had a row on the evening of 2 March 2019.
He claimed self-defence and was cleared by a jury at Manchester Crown Court of murder and manslaughter.
Molnar was later jailed for 16 months for possession of a knife in a public place and perverting the course of justice by lying to police at the scene.
Yousef's family said the foundation hoped to be able to help dozens of young people "in and around Greater Manchester" when it reached an initial £10,000 in public donations.
"As many know, despite being from humble beginnings, Yousef was lucky enough to attend Manchester Grammar School on a full bursary scholarship and wished to become a heart surgeon after university," they added.
"We recognise that not every young person can access such an opportunity, and this was something that Yousef remained acutely aware of as a young man from a distinctly working-class background.
"Despite the tragedy our family have faced, we believe that Yousef would have wanted us to do something positive in his name."
