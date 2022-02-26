Cheadle fire: Crews tackle blaze at storage warehouse
About 130 firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at a self storage warehouse in Stockport.
Crews were called to the "significant" fire at the building in Earl Road, Cheadle, before 01:00 GMT, said Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.
The blaze at Stanley Green Business Park was now under control, the fire service said.
Local residents have been advised to keep windows shut, while motorists have been asked to avoid the area.
