Angela Rayner: Charges over messages sent to Labour deputy leader
- Published
Two men have been charged over malicious communications which were sent to the Labour Party's deputy leader Angela Rayner.
A 53-year-old man from Halifax has been accused of making malicious calls to the Ashton-under-Lyne MP on 15 October.
A 71-year-old man from Sheffield has been charged over an email sent to Ms Rayner the following day.
They have both been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on 17 March.
The men have both been charged with sending an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message.
A Labour spokesman said the party was working police to catch those responsible for the "abuse and threats" Ms Rayner had received.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.