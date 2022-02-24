Warrington woman, 108, hails red wine as secret to long life
- Published
A woman celebrating her 108th birthday has said a daily glass of red wine is the secret to her long life.
Julie Iverson has been marking the milestone with a party at Brampton Lodge care home in Warrington, Cheshire.
Staff described the great grandmother-of-three as a "lovely and kind person".
Her daughter Roselyn Barclay said she was a "great supportive mum" who enjoyed signing and always keeps "a positive outlook on life".
Carers joked how she always knows if her glasses of her favourite red wine had been watered down.
Mrs Iverson was born in Denmark in 1914, served in Kenya in the Women's Royal Naval Service in World War Two, and went on to have three daughters and five grandchildren.
She received dozens of cards and greetings after care home manager Debbie Davidson posted a message on Facebook.
She said: "She loves her birthday cards from the Queen and always comments on how nicely dressed she is on the card."
Some of Mrs Iverson's favourite things aside from her daily tipples are cups of tea and snack-pots of custard that her daughter brings with her on her visits.
Ms Barclay said her mother "still talks a lot and sets the subject of conversation" and often reminisces about her childhood.
She says she finds it "amazing how different life is now" after recently learning about emails and comparing them to the telegrams she used to send.
Mrs Iverson has tested positive for Covid twice, recovering both times after mild symptoms. It marked one of several pandemics she has lived through including the Spanish flu of 1918 and other outbreaks in the 1950s and 60s.
Staff at the home described themselves as "one big family" and said taking care of Mrs Iverson was "a pleasure".