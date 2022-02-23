Radcliffe crash: Car ploughs into bridal shop window
- Published
Two people were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a bridal shop.
The BMW ploughed into the front window of Alison Jane Bridal Couture in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, at 18:40 GMT on Tuesday.
Greater Manchester Police said it was hit by another car in a three-vehicle crash at the junction of New Road and Stand Lane.
No-one suffered serious injuries but two people were taken to hospital for treatment, the force said.
Police said no arrests had been made but the driver of a Skoda will be reported to court.
Posting on their Facebook page, Alison Jane Bridal Couture said that no-one had been hurt.
"I expect to be closed for the rest of the week. I will be in contact with those who have appointments," the spokesperson added.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.