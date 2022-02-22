Ashley McGurk: Murder probe after man attacked in 2011 dies
- Published
The death of a man 10 years after he was targeted in an unprovoked attack that left him brain damaged has become a murder investigation.
Ashley McGurk, 32, was assaulted while walking near Harpurhey shopping precinct in Manchester on 24 December 2011.
He died in a care home in January 2021.
Police said a pathologist's report has now confirmed the attack was the cause of death, meaning a murder inquiry could begin.
Mr McGurk's family said not having justice had been "just devastating".
Greater Manchester Police officers believe people in the Harpurhey area may have information.
Mr McGurk, who was also known as Ashley Thomas, was left in a coma for several months due to the injuries he suffered while walking back from a party on Christmas Eve.
His mother said it was "absolutely heartbreaking" to see him living in care every day.
'Unimaginable pain'
Paying tribute, she said: "To know we still do not have justice so many years on is so devastating, which is why I would ask anyone to come forward with information.
"We want this nightmare to end once and for all."
Three arrests were made at the time and two men were released with no further action, police said.
One man was later charged in connection with the attack but the case was dismissed by a court.
Det Sgt Paddy Connell said Mr McGurk had suffered "horrific injuries" and his mother had suffered "unimaginable emotional pain".
The force urged anyone with information to get in contact.