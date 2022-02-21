Benidorm bar attack: Wythenshawe man died without justice, family say
- Published
The family of a man who died after an altercation outside a Spanish bar have urged anyone who knows who attacked him to come forward and "change the fact that he died without justice".
Mike Rydings, 48, from Wythenshawe, was celebrating a friend's 50th birthday in Benidorm when he was injured outside the Hippodrome bar on 23 June 2018.
He died in hospital a year later.
His family said the man who attacked him was still unknown, but "someone somewhere knows who this person is".
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was believed the man was part of a group of five or six men, who may have been from the UK, and was described as being in his 20s or 30s, white and of a larger than average build.
He was also said to be between 5ft 7ins (1.7m) and 6ft (1.8m) tall and may have been wearing camouflage clothing.
A force spokesman said Mr Rydings, a construction worker and avid Manchester United supporter, spent a month in hospital in Spain before being transferred to Salford Royal Hospital, where he died on 11 August 2019.
Renewing an appeal for witnesses, he said officers had spoken to about 15 English holidaymakers who were there on the night.
In a statement, Mr Rydings' family said his death had left "a huge hole" which can "never will be filled".
They said the "father, grandfather, son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend to many" had been "full of energy" and "the life and soul of the party".
"All Mike's family and friends want is some justice for him," they added.
"The person who did this is continuing to live a full life, but he could repeat this attack on a member of your family and change your life forever."
"Someone somewhere knows who this person is."
Det Insp Nicola McCulloch said GMP was "committed" to supporting Spanish authorities to identify Mr Rydings' killer and she was sure "someone out there" knew who was responsible.
"While the murder investigation in Spain hasn't been successful, we continue to be determined to do whatever possible to get the answers Mike's loved ones crave for his upcoming inquest," she said.