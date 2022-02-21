Wigan death: IOPC investigates custody assault allegation
- Published
The police watchdog is investigating an allegation that a man who was found dead on a road in Wigan had been assaulted while in police custody.
Gareth Roper, 35, was found on Lily Lane at about 04:30 GMT on 1 January.
Greater Manchester Police said it was "wholly committed" to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation to "fully understand" the circumstances prior to his death.
The IOPC said it would look at "actions and decision-making of officers".
GMP said it had referred itself to the IOPC according to standard procedure, due to officers having previous contact with Mr Roper.
'Welfare considerations'
An IOPC spokesman said: "We are currently independently investigating four Greater Manchester Police officers who had contact with Gareth Roper in the hours before his death in Bamfurlong, Wigan, on 1 January."
The inquiry would examine "actions and decision-making" during Mr Roper's arrest "including any considerations for his welfare", he said.
The spokesman added: "We are also looking into an allegation that Mr Roper was assaulted while in custody.
"We will be reviewing evidence including police body-worn video and CCTV footage, as well as radio transmissions, as part of our inquiries.
"Our thoughts remain with Mr Roper's loved ones and all those affected by his death."