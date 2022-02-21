BBC News

Storm Franklin: Dozens of homes evacuated in Manchester

Published
Police went door-to-door asking people to evacuate

Dozens of homes in south Manchester have been evacuated over flooding fears as Storm Franklin batters the UK.

The Environment Agency issued alerts - indicating a possible danger to life - for 430 properties in Didsbury and Northenden after the River Mersey reached record levels.

People left their homes to stay in hotels or with relatives and Didsbury Mosque offered shelter.

The Environment Agency said the flood gates were opened when levels peaked.

The River Mersey rose to record levels

Police went door-to-door asking people to evacuate.

Water levels, which peaked at midnight, receded in the early hours but two severe flood warnings remain in place.

Image source, Getty Images
River levels came "within centimetres" of breaching defences in 2021

Last January, more than 2,000 properties in Didsbury and Northenden were evacuated after a storm, though homes escaped serious flooding when river levels came "within centimetres" of breaching defences.

The storm has caused widespread travel problems with roads closed and public transport disrupted.

A lorry overturned in the high winds on Barton Bridge shutting the M60 between junctions 10 and 11.

Image source, PA Media
An overturned vehicle on the M60, near Trafford Park in Greater Manchester

North West Motorway Police said there were no injuries.

Train operator Northern issued a "do not travel" alert to passengers due to the bad weather.

There is severe disruption on many of its routes, including between Sheffield and Manchester and Chester and Manchester.

Trains have been cancelled between Leeds and Manchester because of flooding in Yorkshire.

TransPennine Express (TPE) has also strongly urged customers to "avoid travel if possible", particularly those planning to travel north of Preston in Lancashire before 10:00 GMT.

There are no tram services operating between Monsall and Victoria Station because of a tree on the line, Manchester Metrolink said.

