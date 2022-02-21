Storm Franklin: Dozens of homes evacuated in Manchester
- Published
Dozens of homes in south Manchester have been evacuated over flooding fears as Storm Franklin batters the UK.
The Environment Agency issued alerts - indicating a possible danger to life - for 430 properties in Didsbury and Northenden after the River Mersey reached record levels.
People left their homes to stay in hotels or with relatives and Didsbury Mosque offered shelter.
The Environment Agency said the flood gates were opened when levels peaked.
Police went door-to-door asking people to evacuate.
Water levels, which peaked at midnight, receded in the early hours but two severe flood warnings remain in place.
Footage from EA Field Operatives as they operate #Didsbury Flood Basin on the #Mersey— Env Agency NW (@EnvAgencyNW) February 20, 2022
Severe Flood Warnings are in place, please follow advice from Emergency Services, and evacuate if asked to do so
Sign up for free Flood warnings: https://t.co/F1wbUHPZe8 #PrepareActSurvive pic.twitter.com/W1xuqzMiky
Last January, more than 2,000 properties in Didsbury and Northenden were evacuated after a storm, though homes escaped serious flooding when river levels came "within centimetres" of breaching defences.
The storm has caused widespread travel problems with roads closed and public transport disrupted.
A lorry overturned in the high winds on Barton Bridge shutting the M60 between junctions 10 and 11.
North West Motorway Police said there were no injuries.
Train operator Northern issued a "do not travel" alert to passengers due to the bad weather.
There is severe disruption on many of its routes, including between Sheffield and Manchester and Chester and Manchester.
Trains have been cancelled between Leeds and Manchester because of flooding in Yorkshire.
TransPennine Express (TPE) has also strongly urged customers to "avoid travel if possible", particularly those planning to travel north of Preston in Lancashire before 10:00 GMT.
There are no tram services operating between Monsall and Victoria Station because of a tree on the line, Manchester Metrolink said.